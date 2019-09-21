About the frequency of linen washing said experts
How often you should wash bedding, was told by the health professionals.
According to them, people a third of their lives sleeping, of course in their sleeping places made bed. Every night the human body on the bed Wake up small particles of skin cells.
Some people, say dermatologists, is so rarely wash bed linens that will literally transform bedding in “gardens” for growing bacteria. About it writes portal bustle.com.
In bed after sleep are not only the crumbs of the skin, there to accumulate dust, dandruff from the head, the remnants of cosmetic products and so on. It is the b & b is an ideal environment for the bacteria.
Dermatologists say that the clothes should be regularly washed, especially pillowcases. Pillowcases wash it 2 or 3 times a week. According to dermatologists, pillowcases accumulate pathogens that contribute to the rash on the face or cause acne. Also, experts note that sheets and duvet covers wash once in 7 days. It is especially necessary to do Allergy sufferers.
Although dermatologists say that the duvet cover should be washed every 14 days. In addition, they say, the mattresses and pillows it is advisable to change every six months. To do this they pass to the dry cleaners.
Experts say that bath or shower before bed will help get rid of more spread of the bacteria from the body. Water treatments also have the ability to help quick sleep.
People who wash clothes rarely, can get asthma, acne, allergies or skin diseases.