About the main danger of belly fat said experts
Extra pounds of fat around the waist not only deprive the figure of beauty, but are the instigators of some serious diseases. This was stated by the experts from the University of Surrey (UK).
Most often a person with excess body fat causes such diseases as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. These materials on this topic published in Medicalxpress.
According to Professor Bruce Griffin, that visceral fat affects the metabolic processes in the body, causing the development of serious diseases. In addition, the accumulation of this fat next to the vital organs, promotes the appearance of fat in organs such as the liver, heart, pancreas and muscle system. The greater the amount of body fat in the waist area, the greater the likelihood of metabolic disorders in this organism.
According to experts, despite the negative impact of internal fat, the main difficulty is the measurement of its level in the body. Only the use of sophisticated technologies: MRI and CT scans, can help measure the underlying fat.
Scientists at this stage are working on the invention of the most simple and affordable devices with which it would be possible to measure the visceral fat.