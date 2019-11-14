About the miracles that he is doing the prayer of St. Seraphim of Sarov
The Orthodox Church believes that St. Seraphim of Sarov the Wonderworker, who was elected to his Affairs by the Lord himself. So if you pray at the Holy intercession he will help and life will change for the better.
Prayer Of St. Seraphim Of Sarov.
Known cases when after the prayer to the Holy people healed from insanity, paralysis and serious skin diseases. Some of these stories are written in the Chronicles of the St. Seraphim-Diveyevo convent.
In order to appeal to the Holy elder for help, we must first free ourselves from negative thoughts and repent of previous sins. Then wash your face with water, pre-cross over it and read the words:
“Oh, the great Wonderworker of Sarov! All you have emergency. As in their earthly days, nobody left you inconsolable, and now you give us healing in our sorrow, when God has called you to heavenly rest. I beg you to grant me good health and help in cases. Guide to emotional recovery and to protect from sinful falls. Amen. Amen. Amen.”
How to pray to the Saint for healing
When St. Seraphim of Sarov lived a hermit in the woods, he was attacked by robbers and beaten almost to death. As he lay unconscious, he saw the mother of God. She promised that he will survive and gain the gift. After this incident, the righteous always walked hunched, but gained the ability to heal people.
Seraphim pray for healing need:
“Our father Seraphim! Pray to the Lord for the health of the servant of God (slaves of God) and help to heal, support in the fight against disease and increase strength. Help to get rid of suffering and to see the joy in this worldly life. Have mercy, have mercy!”
How to ask Seraphim of Sarov aid for trade
During life on earth, the Seraphim became famous as a visionary who knew in advance the outcome of a case. Therefore, since ancient times, pray to him about the successful completion of the commercial enterprise and that to make a profit nobody was obstructed.
Before prayer it is customary to give alms to the poor. Better to do it near the temple, but if you met in need on the street, you can give him a small amount of money. Then from the heart pray:
“Our Holy father Seraphim! Ask our Lord for forgiveness of my sins, and prosperity in my business. Protect me from the machinations of enemies and wicked men. In the Name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy spirit Amen.”
How to pray for love and marriage
Miracles happen in the personal lives of those who asked St. Seraphim of assistance in matters of the heart. Women pray to the Holy about a successful marriage and maintaining the family peace and love.
Father Seraphim during his life was able in one word to reconcile the dispute. For advice to the Holy elder people came from afar, to help recover between loving people understanding.
Still an appeal to the Saint is able to help those who seek to return to the family of good feelings. For this you need to contact him with these words:
“Our Holy father Seraphim! Ask the Lord to forgive our sins and to reconcile thy servants (names) and grant us the love and family happiness. Amen.”
The path of the righteous man was filled with miracles and selfless help to people. After his death Saint continues to favor those who need it.