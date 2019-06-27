About the useful and harmful properties of ascorbic acid was told by the physician
Today, ascorbic acid is probably the most affordable medicines. It is a source of vitamin C, which is so necessary for our health.
– Children are happy to eat jelly beans with a sweet taste. And the parents are just happy that their kids get their daily dose of vitamins, commented the therapist Elena Maslova.
The doctor called the main useful properties of ascorbic acid:
- The immune system begins to produce a protective barrier against inflammation, viruses, and allergic reactions;
- Vitamin C provides the necessary elements of the cardiovascular system: blood vessels and strengthens vascular walls. Normalized cholesterol and hemoglobin;
- Normalized efficiency of the liver, intestine, stomach, bile and toxins.
- Metabolism and improves the functioning of the thyroid gland;
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women, as ascorbic acid, helps to fill the balance of vitamin C;
- Helps in the healing of wounds and fractures;
- Nutritionists recommend taking vitmain With to enhance physical and mental abilities.
Despite these decent benefits, ascorbic acid should be consumed in moderation to avoid health problems.
– I recommend take 100 grams a day. If a person plays sports and leads an active lifestyle, then the dosage should be increased to 150-180 grams, – said the doctor.
What are the consequences of overdose of ascorbic acid? The main symptoms are weakness, headache, nausea, diarrhea, severe heartburn.
Because of the uncontrolled use of the tongue can cause problems with the pancreas, develop hypertension, gastritis, stomach ulcers, bleeding, kidney disease, metabolic vitamins.