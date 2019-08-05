About the useful and harmful properties of linseed oil
Use of Flaxseed oil can be useful in the prevention of many disorders. But as this oil in some cases can harm the body.
Flaxseed oil is a superfood, its range of useful properties is very wide. Use of Flaxseed oil helps replenish the normal consumption of essential body fat, it is an indispensable component of a healthy diet.
The source of polyunsaturated fatty acids. The oil from flax seeds is prized primarily for its high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids — linolenic (omega-3, 60%) and linoleic (omega-6, 20%). These are important for the health of a substance enter the body only with food, on their own they do not sinteziruemy.
Lowers cholesterol and protects against blood clots. Polyunsaturated fatty acids of Flaxseed oil help to normalize the cholesterol metabolism in the body, reduce the harmful effects of fatty deposits on the walls of blood vessels, prevent blood clots.
Gives antioxidant effect. The tocopherol contained in the oil has an antioxidant effect, that is, to enhance the protection of cells from development of cancer. In particular, available evidence indicates that the consumption of Flaxseed oil effective as a prevention of breast cancer and rectum.
Improves appearance. It is noticed that the use of oil from flax seeds is improved as the skin becomes more elastic and smooth.
Helps to lose weight. Flaxseed oil activates the metabolism, and, in addition, promotes greater elimination of toxins, fat deposits in the gut, and provides a summary of the effect of weight loss.
What properties of Flaxseed oil can harm?
You should remember that Flaxseed oil is contraindicated in pregnant women, people taking drugs and antidepressants, as well as those suffering from the following diseases — pancreatitis, hepatitis, cholecystitis, cholelithiasis.