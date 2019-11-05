About what determines the salary and how much money the governors of the different States
The governors are senior officials in state government, is actually acting as leaders. But in different States the salaries of governors are sometimes very different. About it writes USA Today.
Unlike senators, who are elected at the state level, governors have no fixed salary. While senators earn 174,000 dollars a year (although most senators are much more), the salaries of governors vary from state to state — from 70 000 to 200 000 dollars.
To determine how many American governors pay in each state considered information about salaries for 2019, provided by the Council of state governments and the Database about the policies.
Although there is no accurate laws of payroll, as a rule, governors in States with large populations have higher salaries. Similarly, the States that collect more taxes per capita, as a rule, pay their governors more than the States that collect less tax.
50. Man — Janet mills (Democrat)
• Salary: $70 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 168 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 1.6% less than the national average
• The state’s population: 1 338 404 people
49. Colorado Jared Polis (Democrat)
• Salary: $90 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 354 per capita
• Living wage in the state by 3.2% more than the national average
• The state population: 5 695 564 people
48. Arizona — Doug Dusi (Republican)
• Salary: $95 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $1 979 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 3.6% lower than the national average
• The state’s population: 7 171 646 people
47. Oregon — Kate brown (Democrat)
• Salary: $98 600
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 876 per capita
• The living wage in state: 0.5% less than the national average
• The state population: 4 190 713
46. Kansas — Laura Kelly (Democrat)
• Salary: $99 636
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 806 per capita
• Living wage in the state of: 10.0% less than the national average
• The population of the state: 2 911 510 people
45. Ne — Pete Ricketts (Republican)
• Salary: $105 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 658 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 10.4% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 1 929 268
44. Wyoming mark Gordon (R)
• Salary: $105 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 847 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 4.8% lower than the national average
• The state population: 577 737 people
43. South Carolina — Henry McMaster (Republican)
• Salary: $106 078
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $1 956 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 9.6% lower than the national average.
• The state population: 5 084 127
42. New Mexico- of Luzhany Grisham (Democrat)
• Salary: $110 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 766 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 6.7% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 2 095 428 people
41. South Dakota — Kristi Nome (Republican)
• Salary: $113 961
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 103 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 11.8% lower than the national average
• The state population: 882 235 people
40. Montana — Steve Bullock (Democrat)
• Salary: $115 505
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 527 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 5.4% less than the national average
• The population of the state: 1 062 305 people
39. Alabama Kay Ivey (Republican)
• Salary: $120 395
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 137 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 13.3% lower than the national average
• The state population: 4 887 871 people
38. Indiana — Eric Holcomb (Republican)
• Salary: $121 331
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 708 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 10.2% lower than the national average
• The state population: 6 878 691 people
37. Mississippi — Phil Bryant (Republican)
• Salary: $122 160
• Current term: January 2016 — January 2020
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 608 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 14.3% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 2 986 530 people
36. Minnesota Tim Walz (Democrat)
• Salary: $127 629
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $4 590 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 2.5% less than the national average
• The state population: 5 611 179
35. North Dakota Douglas Berg (Republican)
• Salary: $129 096
• Current term: December 2016 — December 2020
• Collection of taxes in the state: $4 587 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 9.9% lower than the national average
• The state’s population: 760 077 people
34. Iowa Kim Reynolds (Republican)
• Salary: $130 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 101 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 10.2% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 3 156 145 people
33. La — Bel Edwards (Democrat)
• Salary: $130 000
• Current term: January 2016 — January 2020
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 371 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 9.9% lower than the national average
• The state population: 4 659 978 people
32. Florida Ron DeSantis (Republican)
• Salary: $130 273
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $1 917 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 0.1% less than the national average
• The state population: 21 299 325
31. Missouri Michael Parsons (Republican)
• Salary: $133 821
• Current term: June 2018 — January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 044 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 10.5% lower than the national average
• The state population: 6 126 452 people
30. New Hampshire — Chris Sununu (Republican)
• Salary: $134 581
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $1 859 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 5.8% greater than the national average
• The state’s population: 1 356 458
29. Idaho brad little (R)
• Salary: $138 302
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 627 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 7.0% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 1 754 208
28. North Carolina — Roy Cooper (Democrat)
• Salary: $144 349
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 614 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 8.7% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 10 383 620
27. Alaska — Mike dunlevy (Republican)
• Salary: $145 000
• Current term: Dec 2018 — December 2022
• Collection of taxes in the state: $1 608 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 4.4% more than the national average
• The state population: 737 438
26. Rhode island — Gina Raimondo (Democrat)
• Salary: $145 755
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 083 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 1.4% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 1 057 315
25. Oklahoma Kevin Stitt (Republican)
• Salary: $147 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 180 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 11.0% less than the national average
• The state population: 943 3 079 people
24. Arkansas — Asa Hutchinson (Republican)
• Salary: $148 134
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 168 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 13.5% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 3 013 825
23. Kentucky — Matt Bevin (Republican)
• Salary: $148 781
• Current term: Dec 2015 — Dec 2019
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 673 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 12.1% lower than the national average
• The state population: 4 468 402 people
22. Nevada — Steve Sisolak (Democrat)
• Salary: $149 573
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 877 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 2.4% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 3 034 392 people
21. Connecticut Ned Lamont (Democrat)
• Salary: $150 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $4 555 per capita
• Living wage in the state of: 8.0% more than the national average
• The state population: 3 572 665 people
20. Utah Gary Richard Herbert (Republican)
• Salary: $150 000
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 525 per capita
• Living wage in the state of: 3.0% less than the national average
• The population of the state: 3 161 105
19. West Virginia — Jim justice (Republican)
• Salary: $150 000
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 804 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 13.0% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 1 805 832 people
18. Wisconsin Tony Ivers (Democrat)
• Salary: $152 756
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 129 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 7.6% lower than the national average
• The state population: 5 813 568
17. Ohio — Mike devine (Republican)
• Salary: $153 650
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 599 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 11.1% lower than the national average
• The state population: 11 689 442 people
16. Texas — Greg Abbott (Republican)
• Salary: $153 750
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $1 894 per capita
• Living wage in the state of: 3.0% less than the national average
• The state population: 28 701 845
15. Hawaii — David IgE (Democrat)
• Salary: $158 700
• Current term: Dec 2018 — December 2022
• Collection of taxes in the state: $4 924 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 18.5% greater than the national average
• The state’s population: 1 420 491
14. Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat)
• Salary: $159 300
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 874 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 7.0% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 9 995 915
13. Maryland — Larry Hogan (Republican)
• Salary: $170 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 569 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 9.4% greater than the national average
• The state population: 6 042 718.
12. Delaware John Carney (Democrat)
• Salary: $171 000
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 731 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 0.1% more than the national average
• The state population: 967 171 people
11. GA: Brian Kemp (Republican)
• Salary: $175 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 150 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 7.5% less than the national average
• The population of the state: 10 519 475 people
10. New Jersey- Phil Murphy (Democrat)
• Salary: $175 000
• Current term: January 2018 — January 2022
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 590 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 12.9% greater than the national average
• The state population: 8 908 520
9. Virginia Ralph Northam (Democrat)
• Salary: $175 000
• Current term: January 2018 — January 2022
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 623 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 2.1% more than the national average
• The state population: 8 517 685 people
8. Illinois — J. B. Pritzker (Democrat)
• Salary: $177 412
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 967 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 1.5% less than the national average
• The population of the state: 12 741 080 people
7. VT — Phil Scott (Republican)
• Salary: $178 274
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $5 015 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 2.5% more than the national average
• The state population: 626 299 people
6. Washington — Jay Margie reiger (Democrat)
• Payroll: $183 072
• Current term: January 2017 to January 2021
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 240 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 6.4% more than the national average
• The state’s population: 7 535 591 people
5. Massachusetts — Charlie Baker (Republican)
• Salary: $185 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $4 012 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 7.9% greater than the national average
• The state population: 6 902 149 employees
4. Tn — bill Lee (Republican)
• Salary: $194 112
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 069 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 9.6% lower than the national average
• The state population: 6 770 010 people
3. Pennsylvania — Tom wolf (Democrat)
• Salary: $194 850
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $2 956 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 2.1% lower than the national average
• The population of the state: 12 807 060 people
2. New York- Andrew Cuomo (Democrat)
• Salary: $200 000
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $4 014 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state: 15.8% greater than the national average
• The state population: 19 542 209
1. California — Gavin Newsom (Democrat)
• Salary: $201 680
• Current term: January 2019 — January 2023
• Collection of taxes in the state: $3 936 per capita
• The minimum wage in the state is 14.8% greater than the national average
• The state population: 39 557 045 people