“Absolutely beautiful”: a pregnant model plus size Ashley Graham appeared naked in provocative video
Popular American plus-size model Ashley Graham, who is in an advanced state of pregnancy, he poses Nude on the video. The video appeared on the Instagram account of celebrity, writes TV guide.
To share the beauty of his body in this period, the model appeared completely naked with stretch marks and rolls of fat. The breast and intimate area Graham covered the flaws of the body a celebrity chose not to hide.
“I’m getting more and more and try to accept your new body every day. It’s a journey and I am so grateful to my followers for your support”, — she signed the video.
Members admired her appearance. “Absolutely beautiful. The maternal body is a gift” — wrote one of the fans of the model. “Goddess! You are such an inspiration. We love you, “commented another. “Pregnancy and postpartum body changes so mad. Take this magic, “agreed with Graham third.
Of course, not all followers of the model figure found Ashley attractive. Some said that the fat and stretch marks you need to hide. Others agreed with the first and stated that it does not see the defects in appearance anything beautiful. Still others said that the mother’s body — the most beautiful thing they ever seen.
By the way, Ashley does not give himself a holiday on pregnancy. She stubbornly has been in the gym (new video training on simulators and on the yoga Mat she publishes almost every week), trying to think of food and make it as balanced as possible. Has not affected the future of motherhood and its performance.
As previously reported “FACTS”, summer Ashley Graham lost and shared in its Instagram photo. Oddly enough, but it ran into criticism: fans said “skinny women” and so lacking, and she risks losing fans if he continues in the same spirit.
