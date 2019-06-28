AC Milan eliminated from the UEFA Europa League 2019/20 – media
Milan
AC Milan eliminated from the UEFA Europa League 2019/2020 season, reports Sky Sports.
All because of violations of financial fair-play.
Earlier it was reported that AC Milan had talks with UEFA about the possible expulsion of the club from European competition. The Rossoneri have voluntarily agreed to refuse participation in the Europa League, because was counting on getting into the Champions League last campaign of the Italian championship.
In the Europa League, Milan had to start with the group stage.
Last season in a similar situation as Milan escaped suspension and played in the Europa League. There the Rossoneri were unsuccessful, failing to qualify from the group with “betacom”, “Olympiakos” and “Dudelange”.
Place Milan in the Europa League now is Torino, who finished in 7th place of the standings of Serie A.
Note, the Turin club had previously refused pre-season tour.
In last season’s Serie A, AC Milan finished in 5th place.