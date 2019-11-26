AC Milan is negotiating the transfer of the player “Shakhtar”
Aunt
“Milan” is interested in the footballer of Shakhtar’s Aunt, according to twitter GaúchaZH.
The agent of Brazilian Pablo Bueno reported that representatives of the Rossoneri had contact with him. “When Shakhtar played with Atalanta in Milan, I was approached by representatives of the Rossoneri. They asked me about the possibility of a transfer, and I clarified the situation to them. At the moment negotiations are underway between the clubs.
As for the Aunt, then he waiting to understand whether Shakhtar and AC Milan agreement on the amount of compensation”, – quotes the agent GaúchaZH twitter.
Note that if Milan was prepared to pay 20 million euros for the Aunt, now might half to exceed the original.
We will remind that in February, Shakhtar have paid Gremio over the transfer Aunt of EUR 15 million.