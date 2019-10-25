“Accept me”: the dog laugh network, deciding to play with the owner of a Board game (video)
Network laugh live with a Golden Retriever, published on the platform of Reddit titled “When trying to help, but have no idea what they do.” The owner of the dog plays in the popular Board game Yahtzee, which is sometimes called “poker dice”. A man throws the dice in a wooden box. At this point in the frame appears a dog dog and, imitating him, throws his dirty tennis ball, born in the teeth. And after very happily waving his tail and glances at the master, obviously expecting praise. The dog also looks at the “playing Board” — as if wondering what will be next move.
The video received several million views and many comments. “In the evening, family games, everyone must participate”, “I would say that the dog won”, “Who said he “has no idea about what makes”? That is exactly what playing this game”, “I was particularly captivated him happy, and says: “I’m a good boy?””, “It’s like he offers: “Well, let’s play”” wrote netizens.
When you try to help but have no idea what you’re doing from r/ViralSnaps
