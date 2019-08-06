Accident million: street racer in one fell swoop broke the 11 luxury cars, including Bentley…
In Chelsea, one of the most prestigious areas of London, lost control of a street racer, who was riding in the Audi Q7, one stroke broke the night of 11 luxury cars parked on the street near the luxury homes. The amount of damage exceeds $ 1.2 million. Among the victims of cars — the Bentley Bentayga cost nearly 250 thousand dollars, the McLaren over 365 thousand and a Porsche Cayenne for 120 thousand dollars. All three cars belong to one owner. The locals, hearing the roar, decided that their street crashed helicopter or that the explosion occurred.
The Daily Mail reports that the culprit has not yet been arrested because he is in the hospital with serious injuries. He tried to justify himself to those, like him someone was coming. However, the police denied his words by recording surveillance cameras.
Inhabitants of nearby houses complain that around at night, especially during the summer months, driving street racers. And the police did not react.
