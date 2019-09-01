Accommodation on any of the floors of the most harmful to health
Scientists in the study found, living on which floor creates the greatest risks to human health. Relevant work was conducted by experts from Canada for several years.
According to statistics, the inhabitants of the apartments on the seventh floor and above have a greater risk of dying from a heart attack. In addition, the higher a person lives, the greater the likelihood of developing cancer or inflammatory processes. Young people are easier to adapt to life at altitude, but to the elderly it is more difficult, because there they encounter a liquefied air and irregular pressure that affects the heart.
However, life on the first floor creates as many threats. Amid polluted air and noise negative impact on the lungs and nervous system. Best to choose accommodation in the floors from second to fourth. For a healthy psyche it is better to live higher up to avoid noise.