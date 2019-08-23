Accused each other in the arms race: what happened at the meeting of the UN security Council
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting, convened at the initiative of Russia and China in connection with the recent testing of the U.S. cruise missiles of a conventional configuration. Stream from new York was carried on the website of the United Nations. According to Moscow and Beijing, Washington’s actions are a threat to international security, writes “Radio Freedom”.
The acting permanent U.S. representative to the UN during the meeting, also accused Russia in violation of the terms of the contract and the development of missiles. Jonathan Cohen urged Moscow to clarify the circumstances of the incident that occurred on 8 August under the Severodvinsk. In addition, Cohen has accused China of building up missile capabilities.
The acting permanent representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy, in turn, said that the world is one step away from an arms race because of the geopolitical ambitions of the United States. According to Polanski, accusations of Washington in Moscow in breach of contract are unfounded.
The Poprad China to the UN Liu Jieyi noted that the agreement was important for containment of the arms race. He urged the US and Russia to dialogue and explained the negative consequences of the exit of Washington from the Treaty for international security. Liu Jieyi said that the US charges against China are unwarranted.
Washington reported the testing of cruise missiles on August 19. It was the first test after the US withdrawal from the Treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles. The missile flew more than 500 kilometers and hit the target. Earlier, the United States could not develop the land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers of obligations under the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range concluded with the Soviet Union in 1987.
On 2 August the United States officially withdrew from the Treaty on the elimination of intermediate-range and shorter-range, which they made with Russia. The claims of Washington, in particular, has caused Russian rocket 9М729 with the range, “in violation of” the INF Treaty. Moscow also pointed to violations of Washington. It was about the launchers Mk-41 in Romania, which can be launched missiles with a range of previously banned. Newsweek indicates that tested in California, a rocket launched from the universal installation of the Mk-41.
What is the INF Treaty?
- The Treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles signed by US and USSR in 1987 prohibited all systems of nuclear and non-nuclear land-based missiles with medium (1000-5500 km) and lower (500-1000 km) range.
- Concern to the United States called the deployment of missiles SS-20, and in response America placed missiles “Pershing” and cruise missiles in Europe, triggering large-scale reaction of protest.
- By 1991, about 2,700 rockets were destroyed.
- In may 2007, the Minister of defence of Russia Sergey Ivanov said that “the agreement is no longer effective, as there are dozens of States that have such missiles”. In the same year, Vladimir Putin stated the need to make the INF Treaty a multilateral, but then the Obama administration showed no interest in Moscow’s initiative.
- In 2002, the US withdrew from the Treaty on the limitation of anti-ballistic missile systems.