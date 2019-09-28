Accused of shoplifting Mexican… made a Striptease in front of the guards
Unusual incident happened in Mexican Mexico. Reporters found that “Phrase” in my local Walmart store a young woman was accused of stealing.
She responded quite unexpectedly.
After the guards she found nothing, she decided to start an impromptu strip tease fully naked and proving that she didn’t steal anything.
Discouraged by the guards released her, after which she left the store in the Nude.