Accused of theft Loboda showed Breasts (photo)
Touring in Russia, the singer Svetlana Loboda caught in a scandal with the Nude photos, which she stole from famous models and blogers Nude Yoga Girl, decided to attract the attention of another naked photo. This time she did not “borrow” images from someone, and have published their. Thus the singer has responded to the angry comments of subscribers. She undressed in front of a mirror, opening his jeans and showing his chest.
“Read. I think to throw any more firewood”, — wrote under Loboda racy photos.
She also appeared in a sexy lace top, strapless and in a black bathing suit.
And how would Svetlana tried to hush up the scandal family photos or provocative bare staff members advise her not “to throw wood” and publish your. Also noted that after this shame is nothing to fear.
“Farm. And can only be promoted at the expense of more talented. Stupid show business”, “Do you have not bothered to upload porn, try posting something intelligent, useful. Most disgusting”, “Pathetic ugly chicken”, “With such disgrace, where else firewood”, “anything can drop, but even at this time, it will be something of their own” — write to the Network.
Recall that Loboda has published on his page in Instagram photo known model where she poses Nude, standing on my head.
“In Nizhny Novgorod I stand on the stage,” announced Loboda a concert, wanting, apparently, to attract more attention. Only the singer forgot to mention that the picture does it and specify the author of the photo.
Subscribers have accused her of theft, harshly replied to the singer herself Nude Yoga Girl, published an angry post.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that a young mother Svetlana Tarabarova flashed a gorgeous bust.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter