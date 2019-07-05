Accuses Kevin spacey of sexual harassment withdrew the claim
On Friday, July 5, it became known that the young man accused of the famous actor Kevin spacey of sexual harassment, withdrew his claim. It happened a few days before the expiration of the three-year period during which the accused may be prosecuted for committing this crime. The lawyer said spacey, Alan Jackson, the case simply fell apart because the charge was false from the beginning.
We will remind, hearings on this scandalous case began in the district court of Nantucket, Massachusetts, in January 2019. For the first time accusations spacey was made in December 2018. Then the Boston Globe reported that the son of popular TV presenter Heather Anru claims that in July of 2016, he rested at one of the bars of Nantucket, when he hooked Kevin spacey. The actor showed the young man’s attentions, generously treated it with alcohol and then ran his hand to 18-year-old friend in the pants.
Anru was outraged and demanded justice. She hired an experienced attorney Mitchell Garabedian that specializiruetsya on the cases of victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests. This lawyer and his fight against pedophiles was the basis for the acclaimed drama “In the spotlight”, which in 2015 has received the award “Oscar” in the nomination “the Best film”. Garabedian played by acclaimed actor Stanley Tucci.
The allegations eventually wiped out a brilliant career spacey. But the actor was determined to protect his reputation.
Jackson methodically smashed the charges against his client. First, he knocked out the plaintiff’s admission that he lied to spacey about his age. When Kevin asked how old the young man, he said that he is already 23 years old. Deciding that he was dealing with a minor, the actor continued acquaintance.
Then in court were made by the witnesses — the owner of the bar The Club Car Joe Pontorno and the bartender David Powell, who worked at the July evening. Powell confirmed that he had seen spacey and a young man. They were sitting right behind the counter. The bartender did not notice in the behavior of the actor is nothing wrong. Yes, ordered alcohol, treated the guy, but he argued that is already an adult. Then the young man left, and spacey is still some time remained at the bar. Pontorno was even more categorical. “I haven’t seen spacey someone harassed. And me that night no one complained about his behavior,” — said the owner of the bar.
Bar The Club Car
Garabedian applied to the case as the main evidence is a conversation, which was conducted in his client that night with his friend named Molly. From the printout provided by the attorney, it follows that the plaintiff wrote to the girl directly from the bar. He said that it sat for Kevin spacey and has suggested to drink. Molly said, “are You serious?”. The young man replied in the affirmative. Then he added: “He’s gay. He unbuttoned my pant zipper. He invites me to his home. Talk to you later”.
The correspondence was interrupted for a few minutes. Then the young man sent Molly 15 short messages, including: “I got autographs and a hell of a lot of beer. History. Help me.” He also wrote several friends.
Attorney spacey immediately drew attention to it. According to Jackson, on the decipherment of correspondence someone thoroughly worked. It is clearly edited. He further invited the court to imagine the whole situation. “You sit at the bar, some guy, even if known, put your hand in his pants, touches you there, and you’re drinking beer and chatting with the girl and friends!” — said Jackson.
He demanded that the plaintiff provided his cell phone. The judge supported Jackson. First Garabedian agreed, however, some time later, at the next meeting, stated that it was impossible. It turns out that the smartphone is gone, and his client could not remember where and how it happened.
Molly also testified. The girl said that they first heard about the “hand in pants” at the press conference, which he gave to the mother of her friend. He told her about it that night did not write. She also said that the young man was told about the harassment many of their common acquaintances, but no one believed him.
Jackson drew the court’s attention to another circumstance. The incident at bar occurred in July 2016. The plaintiff said about it only in December 2018 after Kevin spacey admitted that he is gay. And a year later after the address of the actor has made the first accusation.
Spacey’s lawyer was confident that any evidence on the part of the plaintiff was not simple. And the harassment was not the same. The final blow to the prosecution was the requirement of Jackson to show the court all correspondence between the family of the plaintiff and the law firm Garabedian, including their signed contract. “The family of plaintiff was a significant financial motive to fabricate these charges,” the lawyer said spacey.
The withdrawal of the suit means that showing his face never in the future will not be able to claim again. However, the criminal case against spacey on the same occasion, is still open.
