Acquainted with his son and drove to the restaurant: Sergey Lazarev suspected affair with Katya Barnabas
Many netizens long shared rumors about a possible romantic relationship between a 36-year-old singer Sergey Lazarev and 34-year-old star of the show Comedy Woman Ekaterina Barnabas, whom the SBU banned to enter Ukraine.
A couple spends time together, support each other in the comments on the social network Instagram, and newly Sergei even introduced Kate with his son nick, with whom Barnabas immediately found a common language, writes the edition VladTime.
Apparently, relations develop in the best way, but because a celebrity did not see any reason to hide from the press and the eyes of the fans their love, suggested by the journalists.
Confirmation of their findings, they see that recently, Lazarev took Barnabas for a romantic dinner, what both stars told Stories of their Instagram accounts.
Catherine herself was in awe of the unusual dishes. According to Barnabas, she gladly ate the eggplant, sour cream, zucchini, black coffee… that such delicacies were treated to the famous woman Lazarev and did it, in all probability, in the elite school, which was quite the unusual presentation of seemingly simple dishes.
The newspaper reminds that previously Catherine has “burned” a stellar novel, when after he published bed photos, in which fans have found a lot of similarities. However, there remains one detail — if Lazarev’s a bachelor and can afford such an affair, then Barnabas is the bridegroom Constantine Myakinkov. Therefore, the author suggests, Catherine is actually cheating on her boyfriend or an affair with a singer it is just a PR move.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ekaterina Barnabas complained of harassment and humiliation. The Joker published in Instagram the advanced philosophical post about the difficult Genesis of creative people, complained about the lack of freedom of speech and expression in the modern world. The actress said that creative people are put in a certain framework and should Express “the only correct position”. And it doesn’t matter what they sing, what a movie shoot. In her opinion, artists have become hostages of the circumstances.
