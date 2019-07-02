Acquired a tan in my backyard a resident of London from the sky fell a corpse
The British media the second day to discuss the incident, which occurred on Sunday, June 30, in London. Around 15:00 local time on acquired a tan in your garden inhabitant of Clapham fell from the sky dead! The body fell just a meter away from lying on the couch men. He was lucky, they could die.
The police called the neighbor. He told reporters that he heard a loud Bang. “I thought that our new neighbor something happened. Looked out the window and was stunned. On the wall was a spray of blood. On the ground lay the body. And the neighbor stood and shook from fear. I called the police…” — says an eyewitness.
Ahead of the patrol to the place of incident arrived planespotter. Call those who love watching planes and photographing them. He told the neighbors that tracked with the help of mobile applications airliner, flying to London from Nairobi. Kenyan aircraft has declined to make a landing at Heathrow airport. The application showed that the liner something fell out. And planespotter immediately rushed to the alleged crash site.
“It’s a stowaway!” he said to the gathered locals. This version is confirmed later by the British police. The deceased was dressed in jeans and a blue t-shirt. It is not found. And in the landing gear compartment of an airplane, flown in from Nairobi, I discovered the bag of clothes, some food and drinking water. Currently, the British and Kenyan police are trying to identify the victim.
Acquired a tan, the British still can’t get over it. His name he refused to name. House in Clapham junction it takes. Neighbors said that in November 2018 this property was acquired for $ 3 million by a man of about 30. Said he is engaged in the latest technologies. However, the new owner himself live here. Prefer to rent a house in rent.
Flight from Nairobi to London usually lasts about nine hours. To fly in the chassis compartment of such a distance is almost impossible. Stowaways die either from lack of oxygen or from hypothermia. The temperature in the compartment throughout most of the flight is minus 60 degrees Celsius! However, such attempts are undertaken at least every five years.
In June 2015 the body of a man was found on the roof of the building in a different part of London — Richmond. The man fell from the landing gear compartment of the aircraft, flying from Johannesburg. Another stowaway was discovered at the airport.
Administration Heathrow argues that such a risky way to enter Britain trying mostly Africans. In August 2012, the corpse of a man found inside the landing gear compartment of the aircraft, arrived in London from Cape town. In September of the same year fell out of the compartment 26-year-old Jose Matada flying from Angola. This happened over the London district of Mortlake.
