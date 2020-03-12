ACRA said about the probability of a financial crisis in Russia

| March 12, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

The experts of the Analytical credit rating Agency (ACRA ) report increased likelihood of crisis in the Russian financial system.

ACRA сообщило о вероятности начала финансового кризиса в России

As reported on the Agency’s website, border transition of the financial system in a crisis is 2.5 points.

The indicator on March 10, 2020 is 3.12 points.

“The index value above 2.5 points may indicate higher probability of a financial crisis, but they are not necessarily evidence of the transition to the phase of the crisis,” said ACRA .

The main reasons for such dynamics experts identify the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 and the termination of the transaction, OPEC + oil.

In the end, the Russian ruble fell to a four-year low, and global markets fell after the fall in oil prices following the breakdown of talks between the leader of OPEC, Saudi Arabia and a former partner of Russia.

The ruble fell March 9 more than 7 percent to almost 74 per dollar, the lowest level since the beginning of 2016.

Before the sharp fluctuations of the index occurred in 2008, 2009 and 2014.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr