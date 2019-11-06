Acting head of the White house guests will be called in for hearings on the impeachment of trump (PHOTO)

At the hearing, in the framework of the impeachment of the President of Donald trump in the House of representatives of the United States Congress called by the acting head of the White house Mika Malvani. About it as transfers TASS, said on Tuesday the newspaper Politico.

Hearings with the participation of Malvani scheduled for the current week. Lawmakers hope that it will provide them with information on the administration’s decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine.

In the United States earlier sparked a major scandal around the July telephone conversation trump with the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, who eventually became a reason to start impeachment proceedings against the American leader.

As claimed by political opponents of President of the United States, citing the testimony of an informant, trump during the call tried to convince Zelensky to start investigating activities in Ukraine hunter Biden, is the son of former Vice-President of the United States Joseph Biden, in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

The white house released the transcript of the July conversation between leaders of the United States and Ukraine. The U.S. Department of justice, which simultaneously performs the functions of the attorney General, not found in the content of the phone call violations of the national legislation, as well as grounds for further investigation.

Democrat Biden now is the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, in fact, sought to enlist the support of Kiev in the desire to be re-elected for a second term.