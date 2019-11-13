Acting Prime Minister of Spain and head of the ‘Podemos’ has signed an agreement for the formation of the Cabinet (PHOTO)

The acting President of the government, the Secretary General of the Spanish socialist workers ‘ party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the left party “Podemos”, a writer and lecturer of political science at the Complutense University, Pablo Iglesias Turrion signed on Tuesday a preliminary agreement on forming a coalition government. The broadcast was carried out in the microblog in Twitter the PSOE.

“Spaniards voted [in the election], and we need to overcome the situation [political] impasse, said Sanchez. – Political project is so exciting that leaves behind any differences we had. This agreement for four years”.

The leader of the PSOE has stressed that “the new government will be the trustworthiness and cooperation.”

However, he did not disclose details of the agreement. Under the version of local media, we can assume that Iglesias will get the post of Deputy Prime Minister in the new Cabinet.

Signed the document which provided the PSOE consists of ten items, reports TASS. One of them said that the priority of the government of Spain will be “a guarantee of coexistence in Catalonia and the normalization of political life” in the region. “This will promote dialogue in Catalonia in search of a formula of mutual understanding is always within the Constitution”, – stated in the agreement.

10 November Spain hosted the fourth in four years a General election. According to their results, the victory went to the PSOE, however, the socialist party won an absolute majority in the Congress of deputies (lower house of Parliament) in order to form a government.

The PSOE has got 120 seats in the 350-seat Parliament. Coalition “United we can”, which includes Podemos, got the 35 mandates. For the formation of the government of the socialist party also need to enlist the support of other political forces.