Activated charcoal will help to rid the body of toxic substances and poisons
Activated charcoal is a natural absorbent. It is often drink at such moments, when you need to remove from the body of various harmful elements.
If you want to use activated carbon for a long time, it is advisable to buy it is made from natural ingredients such as coconut peel.
Also activated charcoal drink to restore the digestive tract, it removes the swelling and repairs the digestive tract.
In addition, we found 10 variants of the use of activated charcoal, see them below.
TOP 10 applications of activated carbon
When using activated carbon, it is extremely important to drink enough water a day. This is because activated charcoal can cause dehydration. Moreover, it will help you more effectively get rid of toxins and prevent constipation.
In addition to the effective and safe treatment in case of poisoning and eliminating toxins from your body, activated charcoal can be used for deodorization and disinfection. Moreover, it can be very effective in the treatment of Lyme disease.
Teeth and mouth
Activated charcoal is extremely good for your oral health. It can change the pH balance in your mouth to prevent bad breath, prevent gum disease and cavities. It whitens your teeth, adsorbing plaque and microscopic substances that cause stains on your teeth. You must wet your toothbrush and dip in powder activated carbon.
Brush teeth as you regularly do, but be sure to pay attention to those areas that have the greatest number of spots. Rinse the mouth with warm water.
To get the maximum benefit, it’s recommended to brush your teeth with activated charcoal 2-3 times a week. If your teeth become sensitive, you should discontinue to use it.
Helps alleviate gas and bloating
Activated carbon can effectively deal with flatulence and bloating. It does this linking by-products in foods that cause discomfort. It is recommended to take 500 mg one hour before food with a glass of water. Then, don’t forget to drink an additional glass of water to help the body to remove the coal.
Treats alcohol poisoning, and helps to prevent a hangover
Activated charcoal will help remove toxins from your body, which can cause poisoning. Despite the fact that it does not adsorb alcohol, it can remove artificial sweeteners and chemicals. According to some studies when activated charcoal is taken with alcohol, it can reduce the concentration of alcohol in the blood.
Removing mold
Toxic mold causes kidney and liver failure, depression, decreased brain function, eye irritation, heart disease, vomiting, headaches, severe respiratory distress and impaired function of the immune system.
If you notice any mold, you should remove it properly. It is recommended to wear gloves and a mask, so you wouldn’t have to inhale toxic form and use of activated charcoal three times a day for 1.5-2 hours before eating to remove mold spores from the body.
Apple cider vinegar, baking soda, tea tree oil and borax can also be used to clean mold on hard surfaces.
Water filtration
Activated carbon used in water filtration systems due to its ability to capture impurities in the water, including pesticides, industrial wastes, solvents and other chemicals. According to the study, the activated carbon filters can effectively remove fluoride.
To avoid fluoride is extremely important for proper immune system function, healthy liver and kidney and the good condition of the oral cavity.
Emergency removal of toxins
Activated charcoal can also be used in the event of accidental or deliberate overdose of pharmaceutical drugs and medicines. It is recommended to use 50-100 mg in cases of poisoning in adults and 10-25 mg for children.
Moreover, activated carbon can be used for food poisoning, when there are diarrhoea and nausea. Adults are recommended to take 25 mg for the occurrence of symptoms, while children should appoint 10 mg. Keep in mind that you need to consume plenty of water when using activated charcoal.
The health of the skin and body
Activated charcoal is also very effective for the treatment of acne and body odor and eases discomfort from insect bites and snake bites.
You have to mix 1 capsule of activated charcoal with ½ tablespoon of coconut oil and apply on the affected area.
You have to re-apply every 30 minutes until you notice that the itching and discomfort are eliminated. For acne treatment mix one capsule of activated charcoal with 2 tablespoons of aloe Vera gel and apply on face massage movements. Allow to dry, then rinse.
Digestive cleaning
Activated charcoal can remove the toxins that cause allergic reactions, weak immune system function and oxidative damage, thereby reducing joint pain and increasing mental function and energy.
To support General health and wellbeing, it’s important to regularly cleanse the digestive tract, because pesticides from food or chemical substances in the water we drink, can create a toxic burden in our body. To make the digestive treatment, it is recommended to take 10 mg of activated charcoal for 90 minutes prior to each meal for 2 days.
Anti-aging
Activated charcoal can prevent cell damage the kidneys and liver and maintain healthy adrenal glands. Activated carbon is extremely useful for these bodies because of the ability to wash chemicals and toxins.
It is recommended to take 2 capsules daily after contact with toxins or exposure to heavy metals or inorganic products. This will contribute to a healthier liver and kidneys, a healthy digestive tract and better cognitive function.
Reduces high cholesterol
Many studies have shown that activated charcoal has the ability to lower cholesterol. In fact, it was shown that total cholesterol decreased 25%, LDL cholesterol decreased by 41%, and HDL increased by 8% in just 4 weeks.
Despite the fact that it is safe for use, you should know that some medical conditions, such as bleeding or blockage in your intestines, chronic dehydration, holes in the intestines, slow digestion or a recent abdominal surgery can affect the reaction of activated charcoal in your body.
Moreover, activated charcoal prevents the absorption of prescription drugs. It is recommended to take activated charcoal for 1.5-2 hours before food, prescription drugs and supplements.
Side effects can occur when the following drugs:
- Naltrexone (used for alcohol and opioid dependence)
- Fentanyl
- Hydrocodone
- Acrivastine
- Bupropion
- Carbinoxamine
- Methadone
- Meclizine
- Morphine
- oxycodone
- Umeclidinium
- Acetaminophin
- Morphophysiologic Liposome
- sovorakan
- D. Mofetil Mycophenolate
- Tapentadol
- Mikofenolovaya acid
- Tricyclic antidepressants
- Theophylline
- Oxymorphone
Choose activated carbon from coconut shells or identified tree species. Avoid the powdered form, because many of them may have artificial sweeteners, which are full of chemicals.