Active volcanos, fields of lava and the world’s most powerful telescopes: a journey through the island of Hawaii
Welcome to the most southern point of the United States of America! If you don’t tell what it is in Florida. Key West Florida is the southernmost point of the continental USA. The southernmost point of the United States is here on the Big island, Hawaii, reports “Voice of America”.
Since this all began. Lava flowing from a rift at the bottom of the Pacific ocean, gradually, layer by layer, built the island, the most massive and youngest of the 137 Hawaiian Islands. It is called: the Big island, or the island of Hawaii.
On this island is constantly changing not only the weather but also the landscape. For example, this place has recently been palm-fringed natural pool Ahalanui, of water heated hot spring. The road that led to the beach, now hit a dead end — a wall of hardened lava, which completely covered the pool. But next to a new black sand beach, which on our visit was not in any guidebook.
The eruption of Kilauea, the most active volcano in the world, began in 1983 and lasted for three decades. The last massive eruption was in the spring of 2018. The lava flow destroyed more than 700 homes.
“We were 15 metres from the stream, when he came, says a survivor. — Everyone said we had to get out. You could throw a rock and hit so close we were. In the stream were branches, trees, cars.”
The effects of the eruption is unpredictable. After the eruption of 2018 part of a crater just slipped inside, and with it of the roads in volcanoes National Park.
From may to August 2018 in the area were registered more than 80 thousand earthquakes. Halemaumau crater was approximately 400 meters deeper. If you look closely, the road, which used to go around the edge of the crater is cut off into nowhere. And there, where it is preserved, does not go far. At first do not understand that it is a volcano. The Kilauea crater is 4 km in diameter. Once there raged the lake of fire Lau, struck in the 19th century Mark TWAIN. Now from the crevices in some places rise grey haze and pulls.
They say that under that crater lives the goddess Pele. When she’s in a bad mood, starts the eruption. But, apparently, the last time she was corrected, which is very frustrating for visitors to volcanoes National Park.
“We don’t know when the next eruption will occur, — the expert in public relations of the National Park Jessica Farrakan. — It can occur at Kilauea, on Maunalua, one of two active volcanoes. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see. We’ve a history of eruptions that occurred over a hundred years”.
Some visitors gain volcanic rocks as Souvenirs.
“There is a belief that the goddess Pele curses the stones that are here. This is totally untrue. First of all, from the national Park it is impossible to take anything — no stones, no branches, no animals, because you take a part of history for future generations, says Farrakan. — You do not come to visit, don’t open the fridge there and take what you want. It is not necessary to do so in the national Park. Some people send stones back out of superstition, but we’re trying to convince people not to take them at the beginning.”
Most surprising to discover how lava is fragile. When lava flows from the crater, the top layer pretty quickly hardens to form a tube or tunnel in which the lava continues to flow. When the source dries up, these tubes remain hollow and can easily collapse. But on the Big island, people continue to build houses, including directly into the frozen lava. If it is necessary — on stilts.
Just like the Eskimos have dozens of names for different kinds of snow, the Hawaiians have names for different types of lava. Smooth lava, similar to whipped with sugar and protein black color, called “pahoehoe”. But far less picturesque lava with sharp edges called “AA”. One guide joked that the name of the man who tried the first walk on it barefoot.
Rarely where man can boast that he’s older than the earth on which goes. On the Big island these places a lot. First on volcanic soil begin to grow ferns and tree Ojea — undemanding plant that requires no soil. This tree is a beautiful local legend. They say that the goddess Pele once met a beautiful young man, a hunter by the name of Ojea. She offered him a hand and heart, and when he was rejected because he was in love with another girl by the name of Lech, she hastily turned it into an ugly tree. And his girlfriend Lech cried so much that the gods took pity and turned her into a red flower, which blooms on this tree.
According to local legend, if you pick a flower from this tree, this day will rain, cause the sky will mourn the separation of two lovers.
Another unique phenomenon of the Hawaiian flora — giant Banyan trees. In order to hold the ground, this tree produces hundreds, perhaps thousands, of giant roots that grow directly from the branches. It is the tree grove. The whole street Banyan trees named after the celebrities who planted them: one tree planted in 1934, the 32 President of the United States Franklin Delano Roosevelt, another king George V. there are trees of former President Richard Nixon and the famous pilot Amelia Earhart.
To avoid confusion: the youngest state of America is also called Hawaii, but its capital is on another island of the archipelago, Oahu. There is the infamous Bay of pearl Harbor, which was attacked by the Japanese air force, forcing the United States to enter world war II. But on the Big island, aka the island of Hawaii, was the first capital of Kamehameha the Great. Related to this story suspiciously resembles the story of King Arthur. In downtown Hilo is a volcanic boulder weighing over 3 tons. It was believed that those who manage to turn this stone will be able to unite the Hawaiian Islands. And supposedly future king of the Hawaiian Islands Kamehameha turned the stone when he was only 14 years old.
But in 1810 Kamehameha United the seven inhabited Islands in a Kingdom with strict laws. The list of prohibitions has been impressive: for example, men and women could not eat together. Women could not eat bananas and pork. A terrible crime was to stand so that your shadow accidentally fell on the shadow representative of the local aristocracy. It was a special sanctuary where the violator of the sacred Kapu prohibitions could ask for the forgiveness of sins, the priest and escape from his pursuers. However, for this it was necessary to swim across the shark-infested Bay. Today it is a national historical Park Puuhonua-o-Honaunau.
One of the reasons for the destruction of the Kapu system in Hawaii was the arrival of cook. It is believed that captain James cook was the first European arrived on these Islands. In 1778 he arrived on the island of Kauai. He absolutely did not expect to discover these Islands: he sought a Northern route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. But when not found, a year later returned to the Islands, called the Islands Sandwich, and landed here, on the Big island. The death of cook has led a misunderstanding, complicated by the lack of a common language. The locals stole the team of the boat due to the metal nails.
“It was a miscommunication, says Professor of the University of Hawaii at Hilo Larry Kimura. He died because of a metal because the local time the solid material was hardened lava. And one of the minor chiefs decided to seize the boat and take it apart to pieces. Then cook went ashore to capture the hostage the chief of this island, and such things are not done”.
Cook tried to take in hostages of the local Governor, hoping to get the boat back. As a result of fight, cook and 4 sailors from the ship were killed. Now the cook memorial installed at the place of his death, is a great pointer for the dive.
If you felt sorry for the hapless cook: in the result recorded by Europeans infections, from which the local had no immunity, by the late 18th century from the 300 000 population there are about 30 000 people. When there began to grow sugar cane and needed working hands, in the middle of the 19th century the Islands began to attract foreign workers: the Chinese, Japanese, Filipinos, Koreans. Today Hawaii is the only US state with a predominantly Asian population.
In August 1959 Hawaii became the 50 state of America. However, there are still activists of the sovereignty of the Hawaiian Islands. However, not all the supporters of the revival of the monarchy, the indigenous Hawaiians. Among them are, for example, veterans of Woodstock. But some Hawaiian families believe that Hawaii could exist as an independent state.
By the way, the Hawaiians call only the indigenous population of the archipelago. Even if you were born here, you are just “kamaaina” local (“child of the earth”). Now kamaaina be possible in 10-15 years. Native Hawaiians call themselves “Kanaka” means “the people.”
The Hawaiian Islands are located in the center of the Pacific volcanic ring of fire. For 200 years, Hawaii was hit by four dozen tsunami, almost everywhere you can stumble on the warning signs of the evacuation zones. Hilo and is often called the world capital of the tsunami. But the South-Western area of the island, Sunny Kona, more secure from natural disasters. Ocean waves here, the main source of entertainment.
Surf in English is a tidal wave. Invented surfing here, in Hawaii. In Kahalu could surf like that only royalty, the women riding were not allowed. But over the years, knowledge passed down from generation to generation and now surfing available to all. Children start learning from age 3, but the families of the surfers — with 8-9 months. But, says the founder of the surf school captain Rick green, not everyone who comes to Hawaii to realize the dream and open a small business, do it. Most of the leaves after 3 years, went bankrupt and lost everything. It is a beautiful place, but the complexity of doing business, the cost of transportation is expensive. Many have to work 2-3 jobs just to survive.
Hawaii has its own dialect, trying to copy that, you can become the subject of jokes. Here it is called “mate tries”. But you are clearly not condemned for trying to show the gesture “Shaq”. This is about how to give the thumbs-up, but the Hawaiians added a few myself. So you can say “Mahalo”, “Aloha”, “thank you” is all positive.
On the Big island has 10 of the 15 known on the earth’s climate zones — from tropical heat to freezing. Coldest on top of the White mountains. They say that there lives a goddess of the snows of Poliahu. And, if you count from the base at the bottom of the ocean, is the world’s highest mountain, higher than Everest. At the top is the largest astronomical Observatory with 13 telescopes impressive, they work with scientists from 11 countries. The total capacity of these telescopes is 60 times more power for the Hubble space telescope.
Among them — the largest optical infrared telescopes in the world and the largest submillimeter telescope in the world. At sunset, the telescopes are deployed and opened for night work.
Using the Hawaiian telescope have discovered an unknown satellites of Jupiter and Saturn and galaxies that were not previously visible. This is the search for exoplanets and asteroids that may endanger Earth.
One of the major astronomical discoveries with the participation of the Hawaiian telescopes have occurred in 2019, when scientists first managed to capture a black hole. Even call it the Hawaiian name of Pauahi — “decorated with a bottomless source of infinite creation”.
Hawaiian language, alphabet of only 12 letters, one of the most melodic in the world.
Luau — Hawaiian party
Lanai — porch
Mahalo — thank you
Aloha — a greeting
“Aloha is love. But it’s so much more, — says a local saleswoman floral decorations. Is what you share, what you give. Is the joy that you give. Is humility in relationships with other people.”
“For me it is empathy, says Professor Kimura. — The ability to understand a situation through empathy. To see not with the eyes, but to feel them. This is called Aloha. You can say it in a bad situation or, on the contrary, very good. It could mean “what a nightmare”, but in the tourism industry is often used as “welcome”.
The real Hawaii is unthinkable without the hula — the traditional dance will show you any self-respecting resort. But the real hula dance to the accompaniment of the ukulele and the rhythm of percussion instruments made of dried gourds. Hula almost like sign language: every movement in dance is a symbol.
Hawaii love flowers, everyone knows the famous flower necklace lei. You can buy them as a bouquet of flowers on birthday, anniversary, just a sign that you are happy to see the man. The correct way to part with all that have been given — it back ground. It is not necessary to throw a lei in the trash. Some people put them on a special place in the yard as an offering.
Yellow hibiscus is the state flower of Hawaii. In fact, in Hawaii the flowers are also cultural codes. The flower behind the left ear — like a ring on your finger means that you have a significant other. Behind the right ear means that you are free.
Even if you’ve never been to Hawaii, you have probably tried pok. Basic pok is cubed pieces of raw fish in the marinade and seaweed. “Pok” means “diced”, not necessarily talking about the fish, it could be anything. This inconspicuous at first glance by Da Poke Shack in 2014 was awarded the title of best restaurant in the United States on the recommendations of Yelp users. It is in this restaurant invented so popular today pok bowl, which turned pok from snacks to a full meal with the addition of rice.
To get one of the most beautiful valleys in the world — Waipio — have on the road with a steep slope. To go scary, but it’s worth it — the valley is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Hawaii and lots of hidden corners where to take can only be local. This valley is called Valley of the kings. In ancient times there were leaders of when he had to make important decisions. Once in this valley lived tens of thousands of people. in 1946 following a devastating tsunami Waipio empty. Now it is home to some 50 people.
What would you take to a desert island? The Polynesians who arrived here about a thousand years ago, the Marquesas Islands, they brought pigs, dogs and Taro root. Prior to that, the Islands grow a lot of beautiful, but few are edible. This root is also called the potato of the tropics or elephant ears in a specific form of the leaves. In leaves wrapped beef, fish or sweet potato and cook for a couple — turns out the Lau-Lau. And tubers cooked sweet viscous mass, which is eaten as a side dish or dessert.
For over 150 years, sugar plantations were the main source of income on the Big island. Last the plant cane was closed in 1996. Now Hawaii earn on tourism, embracing the state budget through military installations and engaged in the export of macadamia nuts, pineapples and coffee. Hawaii is the only U.S. state where coffee is grown commercially. Coffee from the Kona district is considered one of the best and most expensive varieties in the world. Here are still grow coffee trees planted over 100 years ago.
The Hawaiian Islands are left on the surface of the peaks of a massive underwater ridge, which was formed due to lava from the hot spot in the mantle of the earth’s crust. Puu Loa — mount long life — sacred to the residents of Hawaii place. Came here to put on a basalt plate icons: people, animals, canoes, circles, spirals.
On hardened lava were discovered more than 23 million images. These petroglyphs tell us about birth, about death, about important events in a person’s life. And as the Pacific plate continues its movement, in the distant future, the volcanoes of this island will go off and it will turn into the Atoll, and then completely go under water.
But just South of the Big island in the Pacific ocean at a depth of about a kilometer is already growing a new island in the Hawaiian archipelago Luigi. And it will surface only after some 100 thousand years.