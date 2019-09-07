Actor and singer Justin Timberlake will return to work in the movies
According to the scenario in the anticipated feature film will focus on Eddie Palmer, who was the school football star. The main character returns to his hometown after serving time in prison. In the plot, the celebrity is faced with his past, and this causes various difficulties in his life. In the care of the former athlete is a boy, who threw his mother.
The actor starred in about 20 films, among them we can name the role in kinorabotah “curve ball”, “Sex on friendship”, “bad teacher”, “the Social network”, “Wheel of wonder”. Justin Timberlake was involved in other films that caused the interest of the audience, many of whom are fans of the famous artist.