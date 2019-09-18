Actor brad pitt told about his attitude to religion
Popular actor brad pitt in an interview to a popular edition of GQ said, as relates to life and religion. According to celebrity, he grew up in a family where it’s always been close this topic, but his relationship to it was different.
In the interview pitt talked about the film “To the stars”. The main idea of the picture was the fact that all people on the Earth are closely connected among themselves. The actor said that to the religion he always had certain questions, but faith he sometimes still helped.
When pitt began to live alone, away from religion and began to consider himself agnostic. For some time the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, and even called himself an atheist, trying to show a kind of rebellion.
If we talk about images for fashion gloss, the fans said that in 55 years, the actor looks great. Himself the father feel old, so has no right to claim the title of sex symbol. Earlier he admitted that he is very upset by the divorce with Angelina Jolie. On the background of stress the actor is even addicted to alcohol, but I came to my senses and went for treatment in rehab.