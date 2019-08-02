Actor Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he liked to play the “fat Thor”
A famous actor said that he was pleased to play a complete person. This role was very funny, and for translating ideas costume designers have created a special outfit, the weight of which was 30 pounds. The actor himself said that he had a unique experience. He created the image of the present long hair and a beard, and it is constantly stuck crumbs. About it the actor said in an interview published on the YouTube channel of Marvel. The performer of the role of the Torah believes that the suit represented something incredible. According to the script, the Avengers could not stop Thanos and it caused unnecessary suffering superhero.
However, I think the critics, the fans did not appreciate what the creators of the film made of the God of thunder. Hemsworth himself said that he likes this version of Thor. In the tape, he presented a completely different role, the audience can see his weak and vulnerable.