Actor Chris Hemsworth says he knows what it’s like to be pregnant

July 10, 2019 | Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth said that has an idea about how I feel pregnant. To such conclusion the actor came after he played the role of a thick torus in the movie “the Avengers: Finale”.

Актер Крис Хемсворт заявил, что знает, каково быть беременным

Chris Hemsworth spoke about what he felt during the filming of the blockbuster from Marvel. There he had the opportunity to play the role of God’s Torah, which gained a large amount of excess weight. Due to the change the physique of the character Chris Hemsworth had to put on a new suit. It weighs about 40 kg, therefore, the actor experienced a lot of difficulties. The suit was equipped with a number of weights, and also partially consisted of silicone. Chris Hemsworth claims that such changes have allowed him to go beyond the usual game Thor, as well as to break stereotypes.

The actor notes that from time to time came up to him and stroking his belly. After that, he understood the feelings which filled his wife during pregnancy.

