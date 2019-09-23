Actor Christopher Lloyd walked through the streets of Kiev
American actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc brown in the trilogy “Back to the future”, first came to Ukraine. He was the special guest of Comic Con 2019 Ukraine that started in Kiev on 21 September. Before the fan meeting, the actor walked around the capital, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
Snapshots from a walk star happily shared on his page in Instagram. “Enjoy every moment in Kiev. Looking forward to meeting my fans at Comic Con Ukraine,” wrote Lloyd.
In Ukraine Christopher arrived with his young sweetheart Lisa, with whom he got engaged in 2016. Lovers in the framework of his visit to Kiev, visited the Dormition Cathedral.
As we learned earlier, another special guest of the festival this year was American actor Danny Trejo (“Machete”, “spy Kids”). Kinologija in Ukraine met actor and artistic Director of the Studio “Quarter-95” Alexander Pikalov. A bunch of star fighters met at the airport and conducted to the hotel.
Recall Comic Con 2019 Ukraine will be held at the Art factory “Platform” on 21 and 22 September. Last year the festival attracted more than 20,000 fans, including fans of comics, animation, cinema, videogames and literature.