Actor “Diesel Show” became a father for the second time
Famous actor and comedian Yegor Krutogolov, lace wedding celebrated with his wife Catherine, the second time became a father.
Yesterday, September 8, came the news that 39-year-old artist son was born.
The happy news was published on the official page of “Diesel Studio” to Instagram.
“On Sunday, September 8 at 20:42 Egor Krutogolov wrote “Gasoline family”: “Kate and I gave birth to! It’s a boy, it seems that my son!”, — said in the post.
It is reported that Yegor and Katya not share details, just wrote that the baby — a real hero: the weight of the newborn “by diselenide” — 3910 g, and the growth of 57 see
Select a name Egor had previously told the following story: “I Decided to call the boy max all together. It was a tripartite agreement: Lev suggested, I confirmed the mother did not object.”⠀
It is also noted that now she feels well, they will spend with the child in the hospital a few more days and come home.
We will remind that Egor and Ekaterina Krutogolovy that they got married in 2006, a son of the Lion.
and revealed the secret of their strong family relationships.
