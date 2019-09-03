Actor Kevin HART is hospitalized after a serious accident

| September 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The actor was in a car accident.

Актер Кевин Харт госпитализирован после серьезного ДТП

Famous American comedian and star of the film “Jumanji” Kevin har was in a terrible accident.

According to the Associated Press, 40-year-old actor was urgently hospitalized after a serious car accident.

Insiders say that Kevin HART was sitting in the passenger seat of a sports car. The actor lost control and the car got off the road from the hillside on the highway.

Now as a comedian after the accident is critical. He has multiple injuries, especially injuries of the spine.

Also in the car sat a personal trainer to Hollywood stars — 31-year-old Rebecca Brakesmen. Fortunately, she did not receive injuries.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr