Actor Kevin HART is hospitalized after a serious accident
September 3, 2019
The actor was in a car accident.
Famous American comedian and star of the film “Jumanji” Kevin har was in a terrible accident.
According to the Associated Press, 40-year-old actor was urgently hospitalized after a serious car accident.
Insiders say that Kevin HART was sitting in the passenger seat of a sports car. The actor lost control and the car got off the road from the hillside on the highway.
Now as a comedian after the accident is critical. He has multiple injuries, especially injuries of the spine.
Also in the car sat a personal trainer to Hollywood stars — 31-year-old Rebecca Brakesmen. Fortunately, she did not receive injuries.