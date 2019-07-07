Actor Matthew McConaughey will be a Marvel supervillain
Famous American producer, Director and actor Matthew McConaughey will be part of kynoselen Marvel. He can play the role of a supervillain.
At various times rumours circulated that the star of “Interstellar” will appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Now there’s word that he will play the role of a supervillain. Now consider two projects involving McConaughey – fourth part of the “Thor” sequel and “Captain marvel”.
Previously, the Studio, and all sorts of attempts trying to convince them to do kinokomedii Keanu Reeves. This actor’s name was in almost all the movies in a row. It is possible that he still signed the contract.