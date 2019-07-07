Actor Matthew McConaughey will be a Marvel supervillain

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Famous American producer, Director and actor Matthew McConaughey will be part of kynoselen Marvel. He can play the role of a supervillain.

Актер Мэттью МакКонахи станет суперзлодеем Marvel

At various times rumours circulated that the star of “Interstellar” will appear in “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Now there’s word that he will play the role of a supervillain. Now consider two projects involving McConaughey – fourth part of the “Thor” sequel and “Captain marvel”.

Previously, the Studio, and all sorts of attempts trying to convince them to do kinokomedii Keanu Reeves. This actor’s name was in almost all the movies in a row. It is possible that he still signed the contract.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.