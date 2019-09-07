Actress and TV host Tala Kalatay became a mother for the third time
September 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Ukrainian actress Tala Kalatay last year dramatically changed my life: after 15 years of marriage, she broke up with Andrew Slobodyan and remarried. Spouse star became Georgian businessman Lasha Shikhashvili, who for the sake of the beloved has moved to Ukraine.
4 Sep Tala gave birth to a daughter. She wrote about this in Facebook:
“From Ukraine, our cricco! Hello, our unexpected and is a long-awaited happiness! Chemi gogo❤ Eka Chemi❤ Our Ekaterine❤ Ti so blochno of slavyana mizh days narodzhennya brother that Sestri))) Vrne, T. perechitala)) Our wise duchonka”.
The actress also has a son and a daughter from his first marriage. Recall that a second marriage and the birth of the third child’s tale foretold Gypsy.