Actress Cali Sheldon shared rare pictures from the set of “Friends”
Actress Cali Sheldon, who performed in the TV series “Friends” the role of Emma, daughter of Rachel and Ross shared rare pictures from the set of the sitcom. The relevant post was published in Instagram account of a celebrity.
On the occasion of the birthday of the famous television series Cali Sheldon has posted footage taken during the filming. The photographs, which until recently nobody had the chance to see it, at the time still a small child, was captured with senior colleagues. The actress played the daughter of the main characters along with his sister Noelle Sheldon. In the sitcom they appeared in the ninth and tenth seasons and even won the title of “most recognizable children.”
Parents gave permission for the young stars to watch the show when they were thirteen. The mother of the Actresses told me that the atmosphere was very warm, everyone was nice and friendly towards little girls. At the moment, celebrity-twins are also successfully involved in the shooting, but noted my uncertainty that I want to further develop their career in the field of cinema.