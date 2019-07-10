Actress “Diesel Show” radically changed her image (photo)
Actress comic project “Diesel Show” Victoria Bulitko, who is starring in the new Comedy series “man vs. wild”, was surprised by the change in appearance. Recently, she experimented with images: grow hair, appeared in fotosessii, becoming a sultry Italian.
Recently she was a blonde and a redhead, with direct caret and playful curls. And now the actress is pleased with the new look — back to your “trump” color, turned into red beast.
“The producers “Diesel Studio” and my hairdresser has long been said that red is my color. Now I wanted to add to your life bright colors, and I thought, “why not?” I have vivid projects, fall, I will comply,” — explained Vic.
The actress also changed the form of hair — now she wears the trendiest torn quads.
“I’ve never been able to grow long hair. The desire to change anything in her hair would always end haircut or painting. And everything was again in a circle”, — says Vika.
