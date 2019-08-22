Actress “Diesel show” was seriously injured
Actress a humorous program “Diesel show” Victoria Bulitko, which will take part in the new season of “Tanzu s with a stars”, suffered during the first dance number, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
The celebrity said in his Instagram Stories. Victoria recorded a video in which it admitted that during a rehearsal he injured his right leg.
“Here, ACE, stopped dancin’ … going to a surgeon because I have yet to jump on the right foot can’t. Because I have Jogging, all landing on it, all support it”, — told the star on the way to the doctor.
Then the actress showed a bit swollen limb. “How am I supposed to practice then?”, still sobbing she said. Recall that before the start of the new season is only a few days. The first will be broadcast on the channel “1+1” this Sunday, August 25.