Actress fled in terror: Russia fired the crew of the film about prostitutes (video)
A resident of the city Cool in Kabardino-Balkaria (Russia) started shooting from the Windows of his apartment at the crew.
Resident Cool is not like that under his Windows, making a movie about prostitutes. And he opened fire from a carbine “saiga” from the window of his apartment. It is reported by Telegram channel Mash.
According to the film’s Director Eduard Hovhannisyan, the man first threw in the direction of the crew watermelon and warned that it will shoot.
Actors and Actresses who starred in the movie “Cheeky”, quickly fled. The fighter for morals to not hit people, but hit the wheels of the car crew. Actress Kristina Mironenko was hospitalized because of severe stress caused by the shooting.
Arrow was detained by the police.
