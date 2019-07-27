Actress from ‘the Brest fortress’ drowned in Alaska during the wedding trip, visiting a place of worship of another death (PHOTO)

Loading...

Belarusian actress Veronika Nikonova, starring a 13-year-old in the drama “the Brest fortress” has died in Alaska during the honeymoon. This information to the reporter confirmed to TASS the press Secretary of the foreign Ministry of Belarus Anatoly Glaz. Nikonova was 24 years old. About the incident initially was reported by the American media, and then information was confirmed by the husband Nikonova Petr Markelov.

The couple married on July 1, and the next day came to anchorage from new York, where the actress worked the last two years. During the trip, Nikonov and Markelov had planned to get to the abandoned bus where in 1992 died of starvation traveler Chris McCandless, the hero of a popular book by journalist John Krakauer “Into the wild”. The story of his life and death has interested a huge number of people, Sean Penn in 2007, took the book of the same name the film, but abandoned the bus has become a tourist Mecca.

The couple spent the night in the bus and left there is a memorial inscription, and on the way back while crossing the river Teklanika Nikonov fell into the water. Due to a soaked backpack and fast currents after heavy rains the girl was not able to get out and was under water for at least five minutes. Husband pulled it ashore and tried to resuscitate, but to no avail.

“She was under water for about five minutes, I was able to get her head, but then a few moments passed before I finally pulled out of the flow. About 20 minutes later, I repeated the procedure and did chest compressions, then breathed air into the lungs. Feet and hands were cold, but I continued to do in the hope that it will work”, – said Markelov Belarusian Agency BelaPAN (quoted by TASS).

The Belarusian Embassy in the United States Markelov helps to restore gone with the river documents, he also lost phone and Bank cards. US law enforcement agencies are investigating, appointed the public examination. RIA “Novosti” notes that the role in “the Brest fortress” was for Nikonova only work in the movies. The film Director Alexander Kott said that her family will help. In Instagram the girl stated that she was engaged in shooting documentary films