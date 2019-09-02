Actress from the series “Charmed” showed how they look now
American actress Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs became friends on the set of the popular series “Charmed” back in the ‘ 90s, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
They played sisters-the witches — Phoebe and Piper Halliwell. For 8 seasons of the series sisters saved the world from evil and prevent the Apocalypse. The latest series “Charmed” aired in 2006, but the actress still continue to communicate.
Recently, Alyssa Milano has published in his Instagram account a selfie with Holly Marie Combs with very touching words: “there is No need to do a signature. Just love. So much love”.