Actress “frozen 2” at the same time received a star on the walk of fame in Hollywood
November 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
39-year-old Kristen bell and 48-year-old Idina Menzel has received stars on the Hollywood walk of fame. For this important event Kristen chose a white turtleneck and skirt, and Idina chose to wear a red dress.
Actresses who are friends in normal life, was very happy, hugged and congratulated each other and took pictures. Recall that Kristen bell voiced in the film the Princess Anna, and Idina — Elsa.
Our characters have matured, their new adventures and stories. And if you think for yourself in that time has changed and you do not like the new cartoon, you are sadly mistaken! said in an interview, Kristen bell.