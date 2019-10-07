“Actress in mother!” Daughter Alla Pugacheva was struck by his artistry
The husband of the prima Donna Maxim Galkin loves to share in his Instagram video, the main heroes of which become of their children with Alla Pugacheva.
Comedian knows how much the public loves the video with the participation of his children and turns every video into a mini-series about Lisa and Harry. Interest fans less than stellar parents, so the video collect massive amount of views.
Although perhaps therefore Maxim is trying to “spin” your account.
This time Galkin spaced a short video with his daughter Lisa.
In the video the girl enthusiastically dancing: first against the wall, where a very funny reflects her shadow “with ears” and then goes on to the “scene”.
“The artist, like her mom, is growing!” “How to naturally holds, already on the scene to send!”, “They made my day,” “Maxim, you giving us a positive sea!”, “Something from the “Indians on the Prairie do exercises”, “the joie de vivre of Lisa’s charms”, “this girl you can see forever”, “Pretty Lisa, as always incomparable” — sentimental fans.
However, hardly anyone would deny that Lisa took a lot of my mother — she is easy, beautiful and fun. In this case fans of the family of Alla Pugacheva was convinced more than once. Recently, Maxim Galkin showed how his daughter is attempting to do yoga. Probably several times she watched as the adults are practicing this kind of physical activity.
In addition, Lisa is incredibly charming and not at all camera shy, and won the hearts of fans.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin was surprised by the talent in “the storyteller”.
