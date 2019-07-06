Actress “Land” shared a passionate photo shoot with husband

22 Jul at 21:00 on STB returns the acclaimed costume drama “Fortress“. Will be shown a replay of the first season, after which immediately begin the second. Favorite characters and new characters will reconnect viewers to the 19th century. One of the main roles — actress Larisa — played Natalka Denisenko.

Recently, the actress shared a sexy and passionate photo shoot with her husband, actor Andrew Fedencio. The couple have been married for two years, in social networks they actively share personal life and behind-the-scenes secrets.

“I lay my husband on the neck and I love it. Andrew, you have me so hot! Going to a photo shoot, but is scheduled for the month, the day, the forecast promised us rain and lightning. And we had an incredible sky photos”

says Natalka.

