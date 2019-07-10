Actress Melanie Griffith in ‘ 61 admired a photo in a bikini
Hollywood star Melanie Griffith in ‘ 61 not shy of what it looks like in a swimsuit. Candid photo in bikini appeared in the profile of the actress on the social network Instagram.
Some find it hard to believe that soon Griffith will celebrate 62nd anniversary. Ex-wife of Antonio Banderas is in great physical shape, which is with pleasure shows on the Network. Their vacation the actress holds in Ibiza with friends.
In comments followers wrote Melanie Griffith a lot of nice words. They stated that the actress is a real motivator for women. According to some, celebrity looks the older sister of his 29-year-old daughter Dakota Johnson.
The actress has such a great figure, as is working hard in the gym. For seven years, Griffith is engaged with a personal trainer.