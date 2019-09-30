Actress “Quarter 95” shared a sexy selfie
Famous singer and actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95” and “Women’s Quarter” Marta Adamchuk has shared a new snapshot.
The actress appeared in a racy manner. Most likely, the girl posed in lingerie.
The image of the singer completed the elegant decoration as well as makeup with emphasis on the lips. The star looks relaxed.
“Tired all the sweeter, the rooms are all interesting. Photos all “modest” 😁 see you, friends, tomorrow, the new show @zhenskiykvartal_official ♥ on!!! ” — signed the Mar.
In a few hours the publication of the artist has collected hundreds of likes and many comments.
“As always, excellent ❤ it’s amazing”, “awesome As always 😍😍😍”, “lovely”, “super,” wrote subscribers.