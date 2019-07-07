Actress Sophia Loren will appear in the role of the disabled in new film
Popular actress Sophia Loren in ‘ 84 was “confined” to a wheelchair. However, health celebrity all right. The actress will appear as disabled in the new movie “the Life before us.”
Shooting of the movie take place in the Italian Bari. Sophia Loren happened to notice in a red dress, wrapped in a scarf of similar color. This time the actress was not great styling, so not everyone could get to know her.
The film acts as the son of Sophia Loren Eduardo Ponti. To look at the legendary actress, near the site of the shooting, a crowd of people. The film is based on the storyline of the novel Romain Gary. According to him, the heroine Sophie, Lauren agrees to bring up children women of easy virtue.
Planned day of shooting on the beach of Pane e Pomodoro and the pier of San Nicola. The film will last all of July and August.
For Sophia Loren “Life before us” will be the first film since, when she was involved in dubbing “Machine-2”.