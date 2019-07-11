Actress “Women’s Quarter” declassified affair with a colleague
Has quite a bit left to shoot new editions of “Women’s Quarter”. We will remind, the concert recording will take place on July 24 at Odessa marine passenger terminal. Rehearsals have already begun, and many of the miniatures will be on the theme of romance and relaxation. And not surprising, because the team of girls are also engaged in the arrangement of personal life, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Not so long ago, one of the Actresses of the “Women’s Quarter” Ekaterina Nikitina has published on his page on Facebook photo with a member of another project of the Studio “Kvartal 95” – Improv Live Show Constantine Trembovetski. The girl congratulated him on his birthday, after which it became clear that couple the novel.
“Today, my beloved, intelligent, most handsome man’s birthday. You’re amazing, you’re special, you do not like everyone! You’re my happiness. Want the smile never disappeared! Want to be the happiest person in the world! P. S. And I’ll help you. You’re the best man in the world! My ideal, my soul mate. Je t’aime” – written by Katya for the pictures.
Kate told how she began her relationship with Constantine:
“We met in may in Turkey, in the last day of the festival of “Fun.” And when we returned to Ukraine, continued our fellowship.”
Interestingly, according to participants in the “Women’s Quarters,” she noticed Constantine a year ago during the first tour of the project in Turkey:
“I immediately liked it, but then I decided not to approach him. And now a year later we are still met.”
By the way, Ekaterina Nikitina, the youngest participant of the team, she was 23 years old. As for Constantine Trembovetski, he’s older girl for 4 years, was previously married and has a son.