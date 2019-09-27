Actress “Women’s quarter” showed spicy pictures in bikini
Star “Women’s quarter” Lera Tovstoles showed her perfect figure in a bikini. The girl was vacationing in Italy.
Lera Tovstoles, star of the “Women’s quarter” had a rest in Italy. Actress comic genre admitted that this was the country she wanted to live. His dream star plans to implement, if not in the near future, in old age.
“I still hope to live the life of Italian) In the 21 years I worked and lived for a month in Milan, I fell in love with this city. And of course made it to the list of cities where I’d moved, leaving everything behind. It pictures of Yuri Rakovsky near the house in Positano. Probably better than you can imagine, coast, rocks your house with pink flowers. Can this photo still transformirovalsya in my life years to 50. I promise only, bikini not so little))),” wrote Leroy in his microblog.
On color and black-and-white photographs, the author of which was Yuri Rakovsky, Tovstoles captured in beach outfit. Posed the girl in black and white bikini, on top of which threw on her beach robe of white.
Lera showed their perfect shape and received plenty of compliments from fans. Slender forms stars impossible not to admire. One of the first pictures colleagues estimated the Marta Adamchuk.
“You are very beautiful”, “there Are women, 50 young and look beautiful. I think you’ll be one of them.” “Whoa,whoa wahouuuuu!!!”, “Why are there beautiful,” “That you soooo, class!”, commented subscribers Tovstoles her naughty pictures.