Actresses of TV series “Game of thrones” have shared a photo with a joint holiday
Lena heady, who played Cersei Lannister in the TV series “Game of thrones”, has shared with fans a new photo. In the photo published in Instagram, the actress poses with some of his fellow Gwendoline Christie, who appeared in the role of the first female knight.
Lina Hidi showed its subscribers a photo with her friend and colleague Gwendoline Christie signed post: When Brienne and Cersei went on vacation. Fans and many famous people came to the delight of the picture, leaving lots of witty entries.
“Who is Jaime?”, “When they realized that Jaime is not worthy of spending their time and instead became best friends — the ending that we deserve”, “Jaime Lannister joined the chat”, — commented on users of the social network.
In a fantasy series heroine Actresses don’t get along because both are in love with one man, Jaime, is the brother of Cersei. In the final story, he chose the sister that died. Brienne survived, and later in the book Brothers have enriched the biography of the beloved, writing about him as a noble knight.