Acupuncture can help with alcoholism
Using acupuncture begins to work better signaling pathway of the brain, the activity of which is reduced in alcoholics. To such conclusion researchers from the South Korean Daegu Haany University.
Researchers from South Korea came to the conclusion that acupuncture can be used to treat alcoholics. The experiments were conducted on laboratory rats, which are specially accustomed to alcohol. It turned out that in these animals was observed a less pronounced withdrawal syndrome after they performed acupuncture. Tests have shown that using acupuncture was restored biological signaling pathway in the brain activity, the researchers believe, is disturbed in people suffering from alcohol dependence.
Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese procedure in which a tiny needle is used. They are inserted in different zones of our bodies mainly for pain relief. The authors of this study believe that their findings can inform treatment strategies for alcohol dependence. However, some experts have expressed skepticism about this study, because the science still has a small amount of evidence of any effectiveness of acupuncture.
The concept of this procedure relies on the passage through “energy channels” of the body specific energy Qi (Chi). Proponents of acupuncture say about the existence of the 12 channels, the permeability of which is violated when certain health problems. The scientific world calls this kind of view of human physiology is absurd.