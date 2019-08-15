Acura has announced a new concept car
Fashion week in Monterey Acura will bring conceptual sedan Type S, which is a harbinger of the “charged” version of the Acura TLX to the next generation. Earlier, the Japanese brand has announced plans to revive the sport line “Type S”.
Acura plans to release an even more powerful version of the sedan Acura TLX became known three years ago. The brand even has patented a new name “TLX Type S”. It is expected that the concept car Acura Type S will give you an idea of how it will look like the sport sedan Acura TLX second generation. The novelty will show on August 15 at the festival in Monterey.
Conceptual Acura Type S got a sharp faceted look inspired by the latest models of Acura such as NSX and RDX. The aggressive nature of the sedan give a huge intakes in the front bumper, long hood and short trunk. In profile, a concept similar to the coupe, however, Acura insists this is a four-door sedan. Body Type S painted in an unusual piercing blue tint Double Apex Blue Pearl with accents of carbon fiber.
According to the Acura, elements such as led headlights with four lamps, running lights with sharp edges and a pentagonal grille, will appear on serial models of the brand. The technical details have not been disclosed. We only know that the Acura Type S is equipped with 21-inch wheels and four piston brake calipers Brembo.