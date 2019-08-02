Acura has published a teaser for its mysterious new items
Acura “dropped the bomb” at the North American international auto show in 2018, when confirmed the return of his badge of Type S with the new V6 turbocharged.
This is enough to make mouth water. Now Acura is ahead of the presentation of the concept car, which the automaker described as “preparing the ground for the imminent launch of the first since the Type S TL Type S, production of which ended in 2008.
“The return of the Type S is the key point for the Acura, sending a powerful message that we seek to fulfill the brand promise of Precision Crafted Performance across our lineup,” — said the head of Acura, Jon Ikeda.
The concept, dubbed simply Type S Concept, debuted in August 15, 2019 in Monterey, at a private event, and then the next day will appear before the audience in The Quail, Motorsports Gathering.
It will set the direction of design for future models Type S and, most likely, will show a TLX Type S, which is currently being tested as a prototype. It is expected that the sport sedan will debut at the end of this year or early next and will be targeted to compete with Audi S4 and BMW M340i.
Teasers, Acura released Thursday, hinted at the NSX inspired design of the front panel, the arrowheads with four exhausts and aerodynamic package, consisting of a thin rear spoiler and the not so subtle rear diffuser.
Please note that Type S Concept did not seem that mysterious sedan, which appeared last month on the images found in the hidden files of information and entertainment programs RDX.
Rumor has it that the sedan could be a new model that will replace the RLX.